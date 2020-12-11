Tioga County discusses COVID vaccine distribution

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County officials are setting in motion a plan to disperse the coronavirus vaccine to its residents.

According to the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Plan, healthcare workers and nursing home residents will be the first people to receive doses of the vaccine.

Until then, the county Health Department says it continues investigating cases and tracing with individuals who test positive for the virus.

Well over 900 people were tested for the virus over 5 days last week at a rapid testing site in Waverly.

Broome’s neighbor has had 64 deaths to this point in the year, and is encouraging everyone to remain strong and help reduce the spread over the course of these next few months.