Tioga County COVID-19 cases

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Health Department has released notifications about positive COVID exposures at several locations.

A person who was at Nasco Home and Flooring in Waverly on October 26th and 27th tested positive.

Times are 8:30am – 5:30pm on the 26th and 8:30am – 10:00am on the 27th.

Another person at Perfect 10 Nail Salon in Waverly on October 28th, 29th, and 30th tested positive.

Times are 8:30am to 7:00pm on the 28th, 8:00am – 11am on the 29th and 8am – 5pm on the 30th.

A positive case was confirmed at Cardinal Lanes in Newark Valley on October 31st from 10am – 3pm.

Another positive case was at Original’s in Owego on November 2nd from 5pm – 10pm.

And a person who tested positive was at The Owego Kitchen in Owego on November 5th from 8:30am – 9am.

Anyone who was any of these locations on those days is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after the exposure date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Election

Local News

More Local News