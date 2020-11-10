Tioga County COVID-19 cases

TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Health Department has released notifications about positive COVID exposures at several locations.

A person who was at Nasco Home and Flooring in Waverly on October 26th and 27th tested positive.

Times are 8:30am – 5:30pm on the 26th and 8:30am – 10:00am on the 27th.

Another person at Perfect 10 Nail Salon in Waverly on October 28th, 29th, and 30th tested positive.

Times are 8:30am to 7:00pm on the 28th, 8:00am – 11am on the 29th and 8am – 5pm on the 30th.

A positive case was confirmed at Cardinal Lanes in Newark Valley on October 31st from 10am – 3pm.

Another positive case was at Original’s in Owego on November 2nd from 5pm – 10pm.

And a person who tested positive was at The Owego Kitchen in Owego on November 5th from 8:30am – 9am.

Anyone who was any of these locations on those days is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after the exposure date.