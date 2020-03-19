Tioga County coronavirus update as of 3/17

Owego, NY – Tioga County Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey reported Tioga County officials are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health and safety of our residents is our top priority, and we are working hard to keep everyone up-to-date with the current situation.

As of 4:00 p.m. on March 17th, Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:

 One confirmed case.

 21 Individuals in mandatory quarantine.

These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

 Eight Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.

 Six tests are pending.

Chairwoman Sauerbrey encourages all Tioga County residents to follow the recommended guidelines to keep you and your family healthy:

 Frequent handwashing with soap and water.

 Practice social distancing (6 ft. apart) if you have to go in public.

 Check on older family members, neighbors, or anyone that has a compromised immune system (as they are more susceptible to more serious symptoms of COVID-19).

Assist older family members with getting necessary items to avoid going in public.

 If you do not have to go out, stay home.

 Stock up on household essentials.

For additional information about COVID-19, please refer to the following resources:

 Tioga County Specific Resources: ph.tiogacountyny.com o Meal Sites, Resources for Parents, and More!

 Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health

 NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)

 Your Primary Care Provider if you are feeling ill and showing symptoms of COVID-19 o DO NOT just show up to your provider’s office, a walk-in facility, or a hospital.

Call ahead and wait for further instruction

 Tioga County Emergency Operations Center: 607.687.8477 (Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 5:00pm)

 Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line: 607-687-8623