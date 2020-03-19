Tioga County coronavirus update as of 3/17

Owego, NY – Tioga County Chairwoman, Martha Sauerbrey reported Tioga County officials are continuously monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health and safety of our residents is our top priority, and we are working hard to keep everyone up-to-date with the current situation.
As of 4:00 p.m. on March 17th, Tioga County COVID-19 Statistics are as follows:
One confirmed case.
21 Individuals in mandatory quarantine.
These are individuals who have had close contact (6 ft.) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and is displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Eight Individuals in precautionary quarantine. These are individuals who have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy while COVID-19 was prevalent, but is not displaying symptoms; or is known to have had a proximate exposure to a positive person but has not had direct contact with a positive person and is not displaying symptoms.
Six tests are pending.
Chairwoman Sauerbrey encourages all Tioga County residents to follow the recommended guidelines to keep you and your family healthy:
Frequent handwashing with soap and water.
Practice social distancing (6 ft. apart) if you have to go in public.
Check on older family members, neighbors, or anyone that has a compromised immune system (as they are more susceptible to more serious symptoms of COVID-19).
Assist older family members with getting necessary items to avoid going in public.
If you do not have to go out, stay home.
Stock up on household essentials.
For additional information about COVID-19, please refer to the following resources:
Tioga County Specific Resources: ph.tiogacountyny.com o Meal Sites, Resources for Parents, and More!
Facebook @ Tioga County Public Health
NYS Coronavirus Hotline: 888-364-3065 (for general questions or information about COVID-19)
Your Primary Care Provider if you are feeling ill and showing symptoms of COVID-19 o DO NOT just show up to your provider’s office, a walk-in facility, or a hospital.
Call ahead and wait for further instruction
Tioga County Emergency Operations Center: 607.687.8477 (Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 5:00pm)
Tioga County Public Health Voicemail Line: 607-687-8623