Tioga County changing recycling law

TIOGA COUNTY, NY – Faced with twice the price for half the service, Tioga County has decided to have residents contract directly with private haulers to pick up their recycling starting next year.

The county’s current contract with Taylor Garbage runs out at the end of this year.

A bid for next year came in at a 103 percent increase and would have reduced curbside pickup of recycling from weekly to every other week.

So, the county is ending its service and removing the line item from property tax bills.

The county is holding a public hearing tomorrow evening to explain the new arrangement.

“What’s important is for the public to hear and we’re giving a presentation about the law. So, there will be an explanation in detail about the changes. That’s important for people to hear,” says Sauerbrey.

The hearing will take place inside the Hubbard Auditorium at 56 Main Street in Owego starting at 6:05 tomorrow evening.

The public attendance will be limited to 35 people.

However, others can watch the proceeding by following a Zoom link at TiogaCountyNY.com.

Or, you can submit written comments by emailing RecyclingComments@CO.Tioga.NY.US.