Tioga County case update

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County has been updating its citizens daily online on how its response to the pandemic is going.

So far, the county reports 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga..

Officials are unable to explain why that differs from the Governor’s report of just one.

These 2 are among the 72 individuals in mandatory quarantine, 15 in precautionary quarantine, and there are 72 tests that are still pending results.

Officials say those tests could still take several more days to be finished.

Tioga County Public Health Officer Lisa McCafferty says that part of the process is frustrating to everyone from health officials to citizens.

“It is very possible that your test was sent out and we still don’t have the results back. That’s the way it is, and unfortunately, as you are seeing, it’s playing through the population very quickly. Not everybody is getting tested, so there is a lot going on there,” says McCafferty.

Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey says there will be a self-service kiosk offering applications for food stamps, public assistance, Medicaid and HEAP available from 9 A-M to 5 Monday through Friday in the vestibule of the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38 in Owego.

Tioga residents can look at updated information here.