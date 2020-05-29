Tim Ames runs for Binghamton School Board

BINGHAMTON, NY – Mail-in voting is underway for school budgets and school board across the state as Governor Cuomo has decreed that the elections will take place using absentees.

Lifelong Southside resident Tim Ames is running for the Binghamton City School Board.

Ames, who graduated from Binghamton High in 2000, ran for City Council last November.

He says he wants to expand opportunities for students and give more instruction in life skills such as home economic and learning the trades.

Ames says too many students are being saddled with exorbitant college debt while many good-paying technical jobs go unfilled.

He’d like to see more people get involved.

“We still have a strong contingency of people who care about our city and want to see positive change happen. A lot of people who are progressive toward making things better. On the other hand, I saw that there were a lot of folks who were totally disenfranchised or disconnected to what’s going on in our community. And I feel that one thing we need to do is to try to get everybody more involved in what’s going on here,” says Ames.

Ames says he knows how to manage a budget and has the calm demeanor to help guide the district through the challenges of the pandemic.

Absentee ballots must be received by or mailed to district offices by 5 P-M June 9th in order to be counted.

NewsChannel 34 is also interviewing the other 3 candidates for school board, former board president Dave Hawley, former City Councilman Sean Massey and citizen watchdog John Solak.