Tiger Ventures school sell original artwork

BINGHAMTON, NY – An alternative school in our area had a sale yesterday that was made up of the student’s own creations.

Tiger Ventures, on the campus of the former Linnaeus W West Elementary school, constructed artistic works from pallets used during the school’s renovations last year.



The idea for the project in the school’s business class was to teach students how to successfully run their own business.



Students used the salvaged materials to make home decor and holiday themed products painted like the Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and others.



Tiger Ventures Sophomore Shyla Jackson says the project was stressful, but also motivational.

“We were all pushing to get our products done. That way, we would have everything we needed. Now that we have it all done and it’s all just sitting out here in front of us, ready to be sold, it’s just easier to relax,” says Jackson.

The money raised from the sale will go in part to the school itself, but some will also go to community charities.



Jackson says the best part was naming the project, which the class decided to call “Rustic Home Decor.”