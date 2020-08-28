Tiger Lily Holsteins shows off cows for New York State Virtual State Fair

OXFORD, NY – While the New York State Fair will be a virtual-only experience this year, people can still get a close-up look at what life on a dairy farm is like.

In conjunction with the virtual state fair, the American Dairy Association North East featured three dairy farms around the state to show viewers how farmers get their cows ready to show at the fair.

That includes Tiger Lily Holsteins in Oxford.

Lily Marshman, who works as a farm kid there, has been showing cows in competitions for years, and always looks forward to the state fair.

Marshman says she was disappointed to not be able to show her 1-year old calf, Rowan, at the fair, but is making the best of it.

“It was sad because we always go to the state fair, and it’s always a lot of fun. I always get to hang out with my 4-H friends there. But, having the virtual state fair is a lot of fun. We get to see the butter sculpture, even if it’s not in-person,” says Marshman.

Tiger Lily was featured virtually Monday on the dairy association’s Facebook page.

To view the segment, you can visit AmericanDairy.com.