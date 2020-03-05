Three Vestal high school seniors are being recognized for extraordinary accomplishments

VESTAL, NY – Students in a local high school are receiving high praise for extraordinary accomplishments in the classroom.

Jaron Cui , Ashwath Ashok, and Alex LaClair are seniors at Vestal High School.

Cui is a finalist in the prestigious Presidential Scholars program, Ashok is a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship program, and LaClair has already earned the Certificate of Excellence from the Prudential Spirit of the Community Awards.

All three are excited that their work has paid off, including Cui, who says he’s proud to have gotten a perfect score on the SATs.

Vestal High School Senior Jaron Cui says, “Well, it’s pretty cool. I screen-shotted the score, sent it to my dad, and he told everyone who asked, and a few more.”

Vestal High School Senior Ashwatha Ashok says, “I’m really appreciative and thankful for all the teachers that I have had here at Vestal. From the humanities to the sciences, they have all pushed me to be the best version of myself that I can be.”

Vestal High School Senior Alex LaClair says, “I built a project for the Waterman Conservation Center over in Apalachin, and I am also a volunteer firefighter at Apalachin Fire Department, so I am able to respond to any emergencies they have in the area, and I am Co-President of the Interact Club here at Vestal High School, so I do soup kitchen visits and nursing home visits and stuff like that.”

Cui is waiting on the results of the Presidential Scholars program, and Ashok is among 15 thousand students in the running for the National Merit Program, a pre SAT test for which students must reach a certain mark to qualify.