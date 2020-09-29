Three people arrested in conjunction with Johnson City armed robbery

JOHNSON CITY, NY – One person is in jail, another is in house arrest, and a third is awaiting trial after an armed robbery on Sunday.

The Johnson City Police Department arrested 3 people in connection with the crime.

Officers responded to a report that 2 males robbed an individual of money at gun point.

Officers executed a search warrant at an Allen Street location and recovered a handgun, as well as over 3 ounces of marijuana.

Police arrested 18-year old Dontreyl Wolfe of Endicott and a 17-year old Johnson City minor male.

Both were charged with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police also arrested 43-year old Tanika Francis of Johnson City and charged her with criminal possession of marijuana and obstructing of justice as she tried to stop officers while executing the search warrant.

Wolfe was arraigned and sent to the Broome County Jail.

The juvenile was arraigned in youth court and is under house arrest.

Francis was released with a summons.