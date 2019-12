Police are investigating a crash that killed a man from Binghamton yesterday evening around 5 pm in Susquehanna County.

The victim has been identified as 24 year-old Devin Garrow.

The crash happened around Route 29 near Montrose.

Garrow was heading south when his vehicle swerved into the opposite lane of traffic and hit another car, causing that car to hit another one head on.

One of the other drivers is reportedly suffering from injuries.