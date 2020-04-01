Thousands of state works are missing paychecks

ALBANY, NY – As New York lawmakers continue to work to pass the state budget about 120,000 state workers have not received their paychecks that they were scheduled to receive.



NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us how these non-payments could affect the workers.

The President of the New York State Public Employees Federation spoke out calling this all very disappointing.

He says that about half of his 52,000 members are affected by this.

((Wayne Spence, PEF President)) How could this happen? This is unprecedented. How could we not fix this? How could we let all these things happen to members who’ve sacrificed a lot.

That’s the message PEF President Wayne Spence had to say about the delayed payments.

He says some workers who haven’t gotten a paycheck work in Tax & Finance, Probation and the Department of Health.

((Wayne Spence, PEF President)) If you scheduled that first payment and this is the first of the month.

That mortgage check, those car loan payments, all those bills that you probably now have an automatic payment.

They can’t get processed because the person who’s taking that money is going to be -delete- you know, no money’s in the account.

A spokesperson with the Office of the State Comptroller’s Office says they sent warnings about the issue since December.

In a statement from the Office says:

“The Executive and the state Legislature were advised early on that an emergency appropriation or an approved budget is required so that direct deposit and paper checks can be released. This is the long-standing precedent for handling payroll when a budget deadline looms.”

Yesterday the State Budget Director said that the State Comptroller had the power to send the checks and that it was a result of a technical problem.

OSC says:

“Our office is not experiencing any technical or computer issues. The administrative payroll that falls on April 1 is a single payroll file that includes both lagged and non-lagged state employees.

At today’s Red Room briefing, Governor Cuomo had this to say:

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) The Comptroller could have paid them yesterday. We’ve gone through this situation before. He chose not to. He must pay them the moment it passes.

The Governor did say today that there was a ‘conceptual agreement’ on the state budget, so that is a good sign that hopefully things will be moving soon.

