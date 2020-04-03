“There is no evidence that a mask helps you if you are not ill,” says Dr. Zucker

Ukrainians wearing face masks look at the latest news on a phone in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Ukrainian authorities ruled to close public places except food markets, pharmacies and gas stations starting from Tuesday in Kyiv and other regions, and restrict the use of public transport from Kyiv to other Ukrainian cities. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

As COVID-19 continues its spread around the state, the question remains: should you wear a mask?

While people seem divided on this issue, it was brought up at the Governor’s daily briefing on Friday.

New York State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker answered the question, saying that there is no evidence that a masks helps if you are not ill.

Governor Cuomo added that if someone feels more comfortable wearing a mask or bandanna, there is no harm in doing so.

This was cautioned with the fact that if someone is wearing a mask, they still need to practice social distancing and all other safety practices.

The price of masks has also increased from 7 cents to $7.

The Governor did pass Matilda’s Law a few weeks ago, which states that those who are elderly and/or immunocompromised should be wearing a mask, as should the company around them.