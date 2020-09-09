The YMCA in Westover reopens its fitness center

BINGHAMTON, NY – The YMCA of Broome County is welcoming back members to one of its 2 fitness facilities now that Governor Cuomo has allowed gyms to reopen.

The fitness rooms at the Y’s West Family Branch in Westover opened on September 1st with all of the mandatory safety precautions in place.

Visitors encounter warning signs on their way in and must fill out questionnaires and have their membership cards scanned to support contact tracing efforts.

Everyone must wear masks, stay physically distanced and each person received their own spray bottle of sanitizer and towel for cleaning off equipment.

The YMCA also added additional staff to assist with cleaning, moved fitness classes into the gym for 10 feet of distancing between participants and installed special air filters and air purifiers.

Senior Director of Healthy Living Scott Tota says members are slowly returning to work out.

He says many folks have especially missed the weight training.

“They’re just happy to be able to lift something up and be able to put it back down again, which they haven’t done for 6 months. So, that’s another caution that we’re very vigilant of the fact that it’s been a little while since people have been in here. Let’s make sure we’re keeping our eye on people and making sure that they’re not pushing themselves too hard after taking 6 months off,” says Tota.

The pool had already opened under state guidance at the end of June and pool classes are limited to 20 participants.

And the locker rooms are restricted to those using the pool.

The fitness area at the downtown Binghamton branch remains closed to protect that location’s child care programming and the 87 men living in the supportive housing program.

The Y is accepting new members.

For more information, go to YMCABroome.org or call 770-9622.