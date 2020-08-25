“The Vote: How We Got Over” event celebrates the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote

ENDWELL, NY – A local African-American sorority is hosting a meet-up of women of all backgrounds to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote.

“The Vote: How We Got Over” is the theme of a gathering taking place Saturday at Highland Park in Endwell.

The event not only marks the anniversary of the success of the suffrage movement, but also celebrates the recent successes of Black women in the political arena, including Kamala Harris’s nomination to be Vice President and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

It’s being organized by Brenda Brown and Sandra Love, members of the Apalachin Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta.

Brown says Black women were shunned from the suffrage movement 100 years ago and its time for all women to celebrate their inclusion in positions of leadership.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about you. It’s about all women. And together we will fight for change. Now the door is open but remember, it’s just open a little. We still have a long way to go,” says Brown.

“In the 1700’s, voting rights were just for rich, white men, landowners. I believe only 6% of the people who were in the country at that time voted for George Washington. This country has come a long way toward voting rights, but it has been a fight,” says Love.