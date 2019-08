ENDICOTT N.Y -The Village of Endicott is asking residents not to use their water Wednesday night through Thursday morning.



The Water System plans to flush the transmission mains from 9 pm tomorrow through 5 am Thursday, in an attempt to alleviate brown water.

If the water is still discolored on Thursday morning, the Village recommends running cold water until it clears.



You can contact Endicott Water at 757-2445 with any questions.