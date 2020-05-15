The Vestal Rotary Club makes donations to COVID-19 relief efforts

VESTAL, NY – The Vestal Rotary Club recently made several donations toward COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Vestal Rotary Foundation donated over $10,000 to four different organizations.

The club gave $5,000 to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome, $2,500 to the COVID-19 Community Response fund, $2,000 to CHOW, and another $1,000 to California Grill to fund its meals for seniors program.

Club President Siobhan Davey says it was a natural choice to help these causes.

“All the fund raising that we do goes back into the community. Our main goals are food security, families, but community-based, clothing. So, all of the contributions that we make into the community on a regular basis really benefit families and food. So, this was very naturally flowing on what we seek to do with the money that we raise,” says Davey.

Davey says the club has already had discussions with other organizations to donate more money in the future.