The United Way administers the Community Response Fund

BINGHAMTON, NY – A fund established to support the efforts of non-profit organizations in our area has announced another round of grants.

The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is administered by the United Way.

It has given out nearly $160,000 over its first 3 weeks.

Recent recipients include the Urban League, Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, YWCA, and Cornell Cooperative Extension for general operating funds.

The Rotary Foundation, Rural Health Network, Tri-Cities Makerspace and United Methodist Homes got money for personal protective equipment.

The UHS Foundation received funds to cover frontline worker lodging.

And the Humane Society received a grant for emergency boarding and pet fostering.

The Decker Foundation recently contributed $15,000 to the effort.