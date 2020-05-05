The United Way administers the Community Response Fund

BINGHAMTON, NY – A fund established to support the efforts of non-profit organizations in our area has announced another round of grants.
The COVID-19 Community Response Fund is administered by the United Way.
It has given out nearly $160,000 over its first 3 weeks.
Recent recipients include the Urban League, Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, YWCA, and Cornell Cooperative Extension for general operating funds.
The Rotary Foundation, Rural Health Network, Tri-Cities Makerspace and United Methodist Homes got money for personal protective equipment.
The UHS Foundation received funds to cover frontline worker lodging.
And the Humane Society received a grant for emergency boarding and pet fostering.
The Decker Foundation recently contributed $15,000 to the effort.