The Travel Inn gets torn down

KIRKWOOD, NY – An eyesore in Kirkwood that’s been vacant since the 2011 flood is finally coming down.

The Travel Inn on Upper Court Street will be torn down over the course of the next 3 weeks.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Kirkwood Supervisor Gordi Kniffen made the announcement during a news conference.



Goric Construction will demolish the structures.



Kniffen says Kirkwood has dealt with at least 16 unoccupied, or Zombie, properties.

He says Broome County gave enough money to help the town reach the necessary $200,000 for the job.

“We didn’t have that kind of money. We tried to get grants. We couldn’t get grants. We tried to get help here, there, everywhere. So finally we went to the county and said ‘Can you help us out?’, and that’s what they’re doing, and we really appreciate what they’ve done. So it’s an ongoing project throughout all of Kirkwood,” says Kniffen.

Garnar says the county will try and market the location.



He says the property, sitting on Route 11 near several truck stops, would make a fine place for a restaurant for travelers.