The Stone Fox to open soon in downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – The owners of two very popular downtown Binghamton restaurants is looking for a 3-peat with the opening of a new eatery with a focus on outdoor seating.

The Stone Fox at the corner of Washington and Hawley Streets is expected to open within the next couple of weeks.

It’s an artisanal pizza bar from the owners of Colonial and Dos Rios.

Stone Fox will focus on 12 inch pizzas baked in a hybrid gas and wood-fired oven featuring specialty toppings, including the Savor This with crushed tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, spicy sausage and herbed honey, as well as the Garlic and Prosciutto which also has goat cheese, balsamic, red onion and arugula.

Plus there’s a full bar and appetizers.

A major attraction will likely be the new expansive deck, four times the size of the previous one.

“That is the bread and butter of this place. We wanted to make an awesome outdoor dining experience, create an awesome place to hang out. We have 4 fire pits that are going to be on the decks. We have a two-tiered deck. We put an additional deck around the corner. We just wanted to make a little outdoor oasis for the spring, summer and fall months,” says co-owner Jordan Rindgen.

Rindgen says they’ll also look to find ways to use the deck in the winter as well.

And Stone Fox will feature live music and cater to hockey fans attending the Devils games.

You can follow the progress on Facebook at The Stone Fox.