The Southern Tier is ready to reopen if given the go-ahead

Broome County – The Southern Tier will be ready to reopen on May 15th if the state gives the go ahead.

That was the message that Broome County Executive Jason Garnar delivered at his daily COVID-19 briefing today.

Garnar says his team has been working closely with representatives from the other 7 counties in the region to make certain that they all achieve the required data points outlined in Governor Cuomo’s 4 core objectives.

Those areas are the rate of new infections and the region’s hospital capacity, testing capacity and contact tracing capacity.

“Our region has one of the lowest infection rates in all of New York State. That’s because of the action that we took and the action that this community took because they were very serious about it and they did what they had to do. They practiced the social distancing, people continue to do that, they continue to wear masks, all those types of things,” says Garnar.

Garnar says Broome has maintained plenty of hospital capacity throughout the pandemic, has boosted its available tracing staff to 100 of the 210 needed throughout the region, and he believes the addition of the drive through testing site at Binghamton University will push the region over the 30 tests per 1,000 resident threshold.