The Savitch Agency partners with Acrisure

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local insurance company is announcing its merger with one of the biggest names in the business world.

Savitch Agency in Binghamton will now be partnered with Acrisure, a global top ten insurance brokerage firm.

Acrisure has 6,000 employees, and a presence in 37 states and 14 countries.

The partnership allows Savitch, which already operates in 28 states in the U-S, to gain big advantages in terms of technology, purchasing power, and administrative and operational support.

It also allows Savitch to expand its work around the world.

Agency Principal Owner Jamey Savitch says the merger will help the group reach broader markets.

“It brings a whole new level of services, of markets, of excitement to our clients, stuff that we weren’t able to do prior. Now, we’re able to do more, specifically outside of the region, which gives us the ability to go next level outside of Binghamton,” says Savitch.

Savitch is the third generation owner of the agency, which was started in the Southern Tier in 1946.

