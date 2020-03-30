The Salvation Army receives food donations from restaurants around the area

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton’s chapter of the Salvation Army is doing its part to serve those in need during the pandemic.

The Washington Street facility is making sure it can still feed the hungry.

Several companies have come to the aid of the non-profit by donating unneeded food.

The Salvation Army has received large donations from businesses like the DoubleTree Hotle, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Cracker Barrel and others.

Corps Officer Captain Joseph Hanson says the Salvation Army has made appropriate changes to its food pantry and church services.

“It’s been a difficult adjustment. We are used to being with our clients talking with them, getting to know them, and letting them know that they are loved, and we want to serve them in that capacity, so it has been a difficult adjustment in that we have to keep ourselves at a distance,” says Hanson.

Hanson says it may not be easy to do things a little bit differently at this time, but he and his organization loves what they do, so they will try hard to maintain their effort.