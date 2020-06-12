The Republican National Convention moves to Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C – Florida is the new host for this summer’s Republican National Convention.

NewsChannel 34’s Kellie Meyer caught up with lawmakers in the state about the big announcement and how the former host city feels about the loss.

The Republican National Convention is heading to Florida.

Rep. Greg Steube “As a Florida Congressman it’s a great thing.”

Republican Florida Congressman Greg Steube says the pick isn’t only good for business …but helps President Trump’s plan to stay in the White House.

“Florida is one of those states, that you have to be winning to win the Presidential nomination,” says Steube.

The move comes after Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper… said the G-O-P can’t hold a full-scale rally in Charlotte over coronavirus concerns.

“The Governor’s a little backward,” says President Trump.

President Trump said Wednesday they had no choice but to move it.

Florida Senator Rick Scott tweeted from his campaign account Thursday that Jacksonville is ready to host the President.

“for the fun part of the Republican Convention,” says Scott in a tweet.

The RNC plans to hold the President’s acceptance speech of the Republican nomination in Florida… while still holding official convention business in North Carolina.

Democratic Congressman David Price tells me a compromise was possible until President Trump spoke out.

“You had people wanting to work this out. But Donald Trump came in and just one day, tweeted it away,” says Price.

Price says Governor Cooper made the right call… and warns Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will face the same decision.

“You really think come August that the Governor of Florida is gonna say sure pack ’em in,” adds Price.

Representative Neal Dunn says Jacksonville will be ready.

“I’m absolutely ready to going back to having conventions and just be smart,” says Dunn.