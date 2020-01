BINGHAMTON, NY – Before the pigskin gets tossed around Sunday, the Ross Park Zoo is offering some additional animal themed entertainment.

Penguin Bowl 3 returns to the zoo this year.

The Bowl is a one-hour event in which the zoo’s African penguins compete to raise money for endangered species.

The event runs from 10 to 11 AM Sunday, with a post game show to name the MVP or Most Valuable Penguin.

Follow Binghamton Zoo on Facebook and Instagram to see the action live.