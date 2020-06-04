The Old Union Hotel welcomes back outdoor diners

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his daily coronavirus briefing today at another restaurant eager to welcome customers back.

Garnar visited the Old Union Hotel on Clinton Street in Binghamton.

The Union has a large, spread-out two-tiered deck that can accommodate up to 65 people.

It is opening this evening and plans to start opening each day at 11 AM going forward.

Condiments will no longer be at the table and the restaurant will rely on a lot more disposable supplies so as to reduce the risk of transmission.

“It is a sign that we are starting to get back to normal in Broome County. I never thought I would say this but I think it’s just amazing that we’re able to sit down at a table and have something to eat at a restaurant,” says Garnar.

“I think a lot of people underestimated how many people don’t want to cook or don’t know how to cook. We actually did stay quite busy throughout this whole shutdown. A lot of our other friends at other local restaurants stayed very busy. So, I don’t know if it will be much change in the kitchen. Just the way that we’re serving people will be a big change,” says Old Union owner Adam Kipp.

Garnar also responded to Governor Cuomo’s assertion that nursing homes should be able to provide their residents with same day coronavirus capacity.

Currently, it takes tests at the county-run Willow Point Nursing Center 5 days to get their test results.

Garnar says that with the new mandate of testing nursing home staff twice a week, the labs that process the tests have seen their turn around time lengthened considerably.

The county exec says that if the Givernor has a solution he doesn’t know about, he’d welcome it.