The Normal Heart play opens this weekend

BINGHAMTON NY – A powerful and deeply moving play about the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in New York City is being staged at the Phelps Mansion Museum this weekend.

271 Productions is presenting a fully staged version of “The Normal Heart” by Larry Kramer.

It follows the early days of the AIDS crisis when gay men were dying rapidly and there were not medications or tests for the disease.



The drama also examines the fear and prejudice surrounding the initial response.

Southern Tier AIDS Program Executive Director John Barry plays the leads character Ned Weeks.

Barry says it’s a cautionary tale about the effects of scapegoating.

“I think it’s a lesson that we’ve forgotten recently. I’m hoping this play can bring that reality back into people’s minds, the dangers of doing that, and why we should attend to the people who are less fortunate among us,” says Barry.

The production is a fundraiser for STAP’s Identity Youth Center which served 800 gay and lesbian teens and young adults last year.

A $10 donation is requested at the door, although no one will be turned away.

Showtimes are 7 PM tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday.

More information at Phelpsmansion.org