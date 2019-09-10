The New York State Senate debates gun control

WASHINGTON D.C – Today, House members will take up a series of gun control measures.

This is the first action taken on Capitol Hill since the Summer’s mass shootings.

Supporters are pushing for expanded background checks and red flag laws.

NewsChannel 34’s Brie Jackson has details.

With Congress back from a summer session…Democrats say their first order of business is to help protect lives.

{***SENATE MINORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER / (D) NEW YORK ***}

We will make sure the issue of gun safety remains front and center.

State Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for a vote on bills including H-R 8 which would expand background checks.

The House already approved the measure but it stalled in the Senate.

Rep. Veronica Escobar says supporters aren’t giving up.

{***REP. VERONICA ESCOBAR / (D) TEXAS ***}

“Be relentless, just because one chamber chooses not to govern doesnt mean we are going to acquiesce.”

Another Bi-Partisan bill up for consideration would expand background checks to all commercial sales. But some lawmakers say passing more laws focused on background checks won’t keep guns out of the wrong hands.

{***SEN. JOHN CORNYN/ (R) TEXAS ***}

Are you suggesting we pass a law to pretend like we are doing something but actually not have a positive impact on saving lives?

Texas Senator John Cornyn says new laws along won’t prevent crime and supports further discussions on legislative solutions.

{***SEN. JOHN CORNYN/ (R) TEXAS ***}

“What can and what should we do to stop incidents like these in the future.

But Virginia Senator Mark Warner urges Lawmakers to take action.

{*** SEN. MARK WARNER / (D) VIRGINIA ***}

Lets start with where there is the most agreement. Universal background checks, 93 % of Americans agree we need to put in place universal background checks.

In addition to examining background checks, lawmakers say they’re weighing red flag laws as another option to keep guns away from dangerous people.

In Washington, Brie Jackson.