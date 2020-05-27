ALBANY, NY – The New York State legislature is back in session this week and is expected to pass through several measures.

While most voting is being handled remotely, it marks the first time some lawmakers have come back to Albany since the budget was passed during the beginning of the pandemic.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what they’re taking up.

Many lawmakers are back in town this week– though most are voting remotely from their offices to pass legislation.

Some who have head into the chamber are practicing social distancing and wearing masks.

((David Carlucci, NYS Senator)) I want to thank all of my colleagues for coming together in this unprecedented time to take up these measures today.

Most of the measures are directly related to the effects from the pandemic.

One bill makes sure that schools will not lose their share of funding for not being open for 180 days.

((David Carlucci, NYS Senator)) We saw that our school districts had to jump into action many of them acted before the executive order was put in place, before the state of emergency was put in place and this legislation is essential to make sure that our school districts get every penny that they’re entitled to.

Some measures sponsored by Senator Hoylman further prohibit price gouging, especially when it comes to medical supplies, and allow pharmacists to administer approved COVID-19 vaccines when they become available.

Another bill sponsored by Senator Diane Savino bans healthcare employers from “penalizing” workers who report violations.

Assembly Republicans also have a bill that would limit the Governor’s “expanded powers” during a state of emergency, giving more power to the legislature after 45 days.

There’s also another bill being looked out in both chambers that would provide $100 million towards rent relief.