The New York State Department of Health to conduct nursing home checks

ALBANY, NY – The New York State Attorney General and the Department of Health will be investigating nursing homes to make sure they’re following COVID-19 protocols and policies.

This comes after Governor Cuomo said yesterday that now wouldn’t be the time he’d put his mother in a nursing home.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on what’s being done.

Nursing home deaths continue to be an issue in New York State.

While nursing homes are privately owned, they’re regulated by the state and they’re supposed to be following the Governor’s executive orders.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) Nursing homes, they’re our top priority. They have been from day one.

Under the law nursing homes must:

-Have adequate personal protective equipment

-Isolate COVID residents

-Conduct temperature checks for staff

-Separate staff for COVID residents

-And, notify residents and family members of positive cases.

Nursing homes must also re-admit patients with COVID-19 if they have an ‘adequate level of care.’

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) If they do not have the ability to provide the appropriate level of care then they have to transfer that patient or they call the Department of Health and the Department of Health will transfer that patient.

Now the Attorney General and the Department of Health are investigating nursing homes that violate the law.

Nursing homes will need to “immediately report to DOH” their actions to comply with the laws.

Nursing homes that have not complied will be inspected by DOH.

And, if they don’t comply with DOH and CDC directives they could face fines of $10,000 “per violation” or even lose their license to operate.

((Andrew Cuomo, Governor)) This is a very intense situation for nursing homes. We get it. But they still have to perform their job and do their job by the rules and regulations.

Yesterday alone, there were 35 deaths in nursing homes reported to the state.