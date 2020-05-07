The New York Department of Transportation places 14 new Delaware River signs spanning eight counties

NEW YORK – New York has made some unexpected history thanks to a series of road signs.

The New York Department of Transportation has placed fourteen signs around the border of the Delaware River Watershed, making the New York the first watershed state to erect signage.

This encompasses nearly 24-hundred square miles over eight different counties, including most of Delaware County, as well as parts of Broome, Chenango, and Greene counties.

The watershed, which stretches all the way to Philadelphia, is home to roughly 8-million residents and provides clean drinking water to citizens across New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.