“The Messiah” to be performed Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Over 100 voices are preparing to present a community Christmas tradition.

The Binghamton Downtown Singers are holding their annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” in downtown Johnson City.

The 3-part oratorio’s lyrics come directly from the Bible in telling the story of Jesus’s birth, death and resurrection.

Well-known for its Hallelujah and Amen choruses, the Messiah is sung by a chorus of 109 singers with a professional orchestra and 4 soloists.

Artistic Director and conductor Marisa Crabb says the work is both beautiful and moving.

“It’s the music itself and the story and the combining of the 2 that is pretty overwhelming. I sometimes wish I was sitting in the audience listening rather than conducting,” says Crabb.

The Messiah will be performed Saturday at 7:30 at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church on Main Street in JC.

Doors open at 6:45.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

For more information you can visit here.

