“The Messiah” to be performed Saturday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Over 100 voices are preparing to present a community Christmas tradition.
The Binghamton Downtown Singers are holding their annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” in downtown Johnson City.
The 3-part oratorio’s lyrics come directly from the Bible in telling the story of Jesus’s birth, death and resurrection.
Well-known for its Hallelujah and Amen choruses, the Messiah is sung by a chorus of 109 singers with a professional orchestra and 4 soloists.
Artistic Director and conductor Marisa Crabb says the work is both beautiful and moving.
“It’s the music itself and the story and the combining of the 2 that is pretty overwhelming. I sometimes wish I was sitting in the audience listening rather than conducting,” says Crabb.
The Messiah will be performed Saturday at 7:30 at Sarah Jane Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church on Main Street in JC.
Doors open at 6:45.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.
For more information you can visit here.