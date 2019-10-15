The Mercy House to hold 6th annual Gala of Taste

ENDICOTT, N.Y – A local non-profit is offering a tasteful night out next week.

The Mercy House of the Southern Tier is hosting its 6th annual Gala of Taste next week.

The Mercy House is a non-denominational community care shelter for the terminally ill, that first opened in 2016, though fundraising has been taking place since 2013.

The event features food by PS Restaurant, raffles and a live auction, as well as live music by Gene Cothran.

This is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser although Mercy House also relies on private donations including from the families of residents who have passed.

The Mercy House’s Executive Director, Linda Cerra, says: “We have our great staff, we have 275 volunteers, and then the community support through donations, whether it’s monetary, wish list items, food, and then of course attending our fundraisers. So everybody has embraced our mission, and we’re grateful for that because we would not be here without them.”

The event is Thursday October 24th from 6 to 9 at the Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish Hall in Endicott.

Tickets are 75 dollars a person and can be purchased at mercy house of the southern tier dot com or at the Wegmans Customer Service Desk.

Since opening in 2016, the shelter has cared for over 400 residents.