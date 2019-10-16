“The Maple Exhibit” showcases New York’s own maple syrup to kids

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y – Some local kids are getting their hands sticky with a fun new exhibit.

The Johnson City and Binghamton school districts are hosting The Maple Experience this month.

We visited yesterday when it was at JC Elementary.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo secured state money for the Maple Producer’s Association to purchase the trailer that brings syrup, samples and hands-on learning to students across the state.

Lupardo says it’s another opportunity to reinforce the importance of farming in New York.

“Not only do we hope for a lot of mileage to be put on this trailer, we want people to think about buying New York products when they buy maple syrup, and understand the difference between real maple syrup and the cheap alternative. And for kids to feel proud about what we are growing and producing right here in New York State,” said Lupardo.

Lupardo says that New York is currently the number 2 producer of maple syrup in the country, second to Vermont, but she hopes to change that soon.