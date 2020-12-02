The Light Up Endicott holiday parade goes virtual

ENDICOTT, NY – The village of Endicott is preparing for its 2020 Holiday Parade, which will look strikingly different than it has in previous years.

The parade this year will not look like this one, with people on sidewalks in the middle of the day with bands, floats and other parade traditions passing by.

This time, the event will be streamed live on the Village of Endicott’s Facebook page, and will feature some floats, fire trucks, and even Santa Claus will make an appearance.

Floats for the procession will be parked on Jefferson Street for the sake of getting the best footage possible.

Mayor Linda Jackson says you will get to see everything like you were at the parade in person.

“They’ll start with showing the bagpipers come up, coming up Jefferson, Park Street to Jefferson, they’ll bring Santa on a fire truck, they will show the lighting, the countint down and the lighting of the Christmas tree, and then we will span all the decorations. We have a lot of displays that will be on Park Street, all the way from Madison, all the way to Lincoln,” says Jackson.

At 6, the event will end with a fireworks display.

Mayor Jackson says you could see the fireworks from Vestal.

She also says Endicott residents can park at any municipal parking lot to get a better look at the show.

The parade will take place this Saturday.