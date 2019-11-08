The Impact Project to fix a Conklin home

CONKLIN, NY – An independent nonprofit that repairs homes is helping a man in need with the help of Broome County.

William Fuller is a disabled senior citizen on a fixed income living in Conklin.

His home has had some major wear and tear on it, and was in desperate need of repair, so the Impact Project has come to the rescue.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says its the volunteers that allow the Impact Project to have such a big impact.

“The county is basically springing the money for the supplies, but we’ve got 180 volunteers signed up to help people work on the roof, plant bulbs, clean up the yard. So it’s a really great way for the community to come together and help other people out,” says Garnar.

The Impact Project has completed 109 projects in 5 counties since its inception in 2004, and has had over 3,500 cumulative volunteers.

