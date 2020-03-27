The House passes 2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C – After some procedural wrangling today, the House passed the 2 trillion dollar coronavirus relief package.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, representatives like Anthony Brindisi believe it’s just what the doctor ordered.

FRIDAY… House lawmakers RUSHED back to Washington – to pass the THIRD coronavirus economic relief package.

{***House Majority Leader, Congressman Steny Hoyer, D/MD ***} to respond on behalf of the American people

Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro says help is on the way.

{Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, D/CT} The hour is dark, but today the Congress is ready to help get families, workers, and the country to the dawn of recovery.

Rhode Island Congressman David Ciclilline says the unprecedented health crisis… requires an unprecedented response.

{Congressman David Cicilline, D/RI} 130 billion for hospitals to treat patients and protect workers, 360 billion in relief to small businesses, 250 billion dollars to direct cash payments to workers and families, an average of 4 months of full pay for workers who are laid off because of this crisis.

Democrats and Republicans agree the bill isn’t perfect… but they felt the need to act quickly.

{Congressman John Joyce, R/PA} this legislation has given me significant pause but we as a nation face the largest threat that I have seen in my career as a doctor and certainly during the short time that I’ve spent in congress.

From self quarantine – New York Congressman Anthony Brindisi says the bill is a big win for Americans.

{Congressman Anthony Brindisi, D/NY} Two most important things are one, saving lives, so the public health response and number two getting our small businesses and workers and our economy back on track.

Lawmakers say this won’t be the last piece of legislation aimed at tackling this pandemic.