The gun debate continues in New York City

Anti-gun violence groups and gun rights supporters rallied this morning on the steps of the US Supreme Court.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, gun rights activists are hoping for a landmark ruling against New York State and New York City’s regulation of firearms.

From the steps of the Supreme Court – gun safety advocates and lawmakers defended local gun regulations.



{***Congressman Gerry Connolly, D/VA ***} We have a right to protect ourselves and our communities and the Supreme Court needs to hear from us.



{*** Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT ***} This is what a movement looks like right?

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy argues the case has major implications…



{*** Senator Chris Murphy, D/CT ***} They want to take our right away to make change to pass laws that actually make our streets safer

The court must rule on whether a New York City ordinance restricting how gun owners could transport outside their homes violates with the Second Amendment…

Even though The city repealed the ordinance, gun rights adovocates pushed the case all the way to the supreme court.

Now… gun safety advocates at the Brady Campaign say state and city level gun regulations all over the country are at risk of being struct down.



{Kris Brown, President, Brady} Ultimately we want the court to uphold reasonable interpretations that ensure that things like background checks, extreme risk laws, that have now been enacted in 17 states and the District of Columbia and indeed an assault weapons ban can be upheld…



This marks the first major second amendment case to go before the high court in nearly a decade…

Paul Clement argued the case on behalf of the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association…



{Paul Clement, Argued for petitioners} This is part and parcel of the kind of regulations that have no basis in text, history, or tradition and should not be upheld consistent with second amendment

An opinion in this case is expected before the end of the courts term in June.