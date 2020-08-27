The Greek House COVID positive customer

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A local restaurant had an encounter with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Greek House Restaurant in Johnson City had a customer who tested positive for COVID back on August 18.

The Broome County Health Department asks that anyone in the restaurant on that day between 11 AM and noon self-quarantine until September 2nd.

Greek House says this was an isolated incident, and that cleanliness and sanitization are a standard practice at the restaurant.

Greek House remains open for both dine-in and take out, with outdoor seating available.

