The Greater Binghamton Airport will not have travel enforcement stations set up, here’s why

BINGHAMTON, NY – With Governor Cuomo continuing to add more states to the travel advisory list, airports are now being told to take action.

As of yesterday, several major airports, and a handful of regional airports, across New York rolled out travel enforcement operations.

Per order of Governor Cuomo, there will be stations set up at the gates of arriving flights and disembarking passengers to ensure they have completed the State Department of Health traveler form.

While Syracuse, Albany, and even Elmira, are on this list, Greater Binghamton Airport will not have any stations set up.

This is due to all flights in and out of BGM go through Detroit, and the state of Michigan is not currently on the governor’s travel advisory list.

Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner says that while they are currently exempt, the airport is prepared if the need for stations arise.

“Right now, we’re just kind of sitting tight and waiting for word of what they would like us to do, as far as from the state level. We do have contingency plans to help with any travelers, or anyone that has questions. So, we’re just kind of working through it, and waiting for more guidance, if you will,” says Heefner.

Governor Cuomo’s travel advisory list is now up to 22 states, with Tuesday’s additions of Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Also, as of Tuesday, Delaware has been removed from the advisory list.