The Forum will celebrate 100 years with some special events

BINGHAMTON N.Y -A centennial celebration will be taking place this Fall in downtown Binghamton.

The organization Friends of the Forum announced plans to celebrate the historic theater’s 100th anniversary in the coming months.

It will begin with an open house during the next First Friday art walk which will educate visitors on the upcoming seasons for Forum tenants Broadway in Binghamton, the Philharmonic, Tri-Cities Opera and the Theater Organ Society.

Then on November 2nd, an event titled “100 A Beautiful Celebration” being held in conjunction with a performance that evening of “Beautiful the Carole King Musical.”

Friends of the Forum raises money for projects that improve the theater, including the current installation of a hearing loop to benefit the hearing impaired.



“It’s something that we really worked hard to do. We felt it was an important component to the quality of the theater. And it brings to all of our guests a better chance to hear better and enjoy the shows. Those with and without hearing disabilities,” says Friends of Forum member Ron Sall.

The Beautiful evening will begin with an elegant pre-show cocktail party in the MetroCenter atrium followed by premium seating at the show.



Afterward, there will be a dessert and champagne reception with a cast meet and greet.

For tickets and more information, go to FOFBroome.org.