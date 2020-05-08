The Food Bank of the Southern Tier works to accommodate all who need assistance

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is working on a plan to get food to those in dire need of it.

Find Food Initiative is a marketing campaign to inform the public about how to access public food programs.

The food bank created this in reaction to the 56% increase in demand compared to this time last year.

65% of sign-ups are new to system, and have never received assistance before.

President and CEO Natasha Thompson says she has seen a strong desire from Southern Tier residents to help those in need.

“Just seeing everyone step up and do what they can to help has been really heartening, and I just want people to remember that and know there are so many people in the Southern Tier that are working to help one another, and it’s really a great thing to see,” says Thompson.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier serves 6 counties in New York, including Broome and Tioga.

You can locate the food finder on its website, FoodBankST.org, and click on the yellow button that says “Find Food”.

