The Food Bank of the Southern Tier sets up distribution site at Windsor Central School

WINDSOR, NY – If your stomach is growling, you may still be able to grab some food for your family at a local school.

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier set up a distribution at Windsor Central School this Friday morning, with some of the supplies coming from the Nourish New York initiative.

Cars were lined up at 7 Friday morning and the line went all the way through the Windsor Central parking lot.

They received a variety of products including apples, potatoes, yogurt and milk produced by New York farms.

State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball says the plan is to support both the farmers and the people who depend on the farmers.

“When I see this happening, when I see reconnecting the dots between those who produce food and have food, and those who need food, this is heartwarming for me. It gives me hope. We are going to find our way out of this. We’re going to come through this better than ever. We are going to learn some things,” says Ball.

Ball expected around 500 local families to be served Friday.

Food drives like this one are being held twice a week in the Southern Tier.

You can find the food drive schedule online at FoodBankST.org.