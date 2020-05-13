The Food Bank of the Southern Tier donates yogurt and apples to Johnson City High School

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Local students can enjoy some apples and yogurt thanks to a donation from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The Food Bank dropped off the items at Johnson City High School this morning.

The food comes from the state’s Nourish New York initiative which is an effort to assist both struggling farmers and food banks across New York.

The haul totaled about 4,200 bags of apples, weighing in at a combined 13,000 pounds, and approximately 2,400 bags of yogurt.

Broome-Tioga BOCES Senior Food Services Director Mark Bordeau says the busy day and heavy workload is well worth it.

“I’m sad that we have to do it, but I am proud that we have the opportunity. Every district is stepping up and doing whatever they can to help our children, and just proud of these districts that are going above and beyond. It’s just amazing to be a part of,” says Bordeau.

The fruit and yogurt will be dispersed all over Broome and Tioga counties.

Bordeau says another load of apples will visit our area next week.