The Discovery Center to offer emergency childcare

While schools remain closed, a local organization is offering emergency childcare.

The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is offering childcare for essential workers in all industries.

The fee is $172 a week, and they are open Monday through Friday 9 to 5.

You can call 607-773-8661 ext 209 or e-mail directorofed@thediscoverycenter.org for more information and to enroll in this program.



The Discovery Center assures that they are being very careful amid the crisis, as everyone entering the building receives a health screening, as well as practices social distancing.

They are also working with United Health Services to arrange for pre-school childcare for UHS employees.

Employees in need should call 607-763-6186.