The Discovery Center to hold virtual Read-A-Thon

BINGHAMTON, NY – With all of their fundraising events cancelled for 2020, a local children’s museum is hosting a first-ever event.

The Discovery Center next to the Ross Park Zoo in Binghamton is hosting its first ever Read-A-Thon on its YouTube and Facebook pages tomorrow morning.

The center challenged members of the community to read their favorite children’s books for the show tomorrow.

People have filmed versions of popular stories like the Lorax, Where the Wild Things Are, Good Night Moon, and more.

Development Director Mallory Evans says she got in on the fun and filmed a story with her family.

“It was a really nice experience for my family just being together and reading and filming this and it’s been so much fun. It’s been wonderful to see families getting involved reading books that are important to them,” says Evans.

The center was originally hoping to get about 15 entries for tomorrow.

Instead, it got about 40.

Everything starts at 10 A-M tomorrow morning.

If you would like to donate to the Discovery Center, log onto their website at TheDiscoveryCenter.org, and click on the yellow Donate button.