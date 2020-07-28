The Discovery Center reopens Friday

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular children’s museum has decided to reopen amid the pandemic.

The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier will reopen to the public on Friday, though it has been offering summer programming.

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, it will only be operating at 25% capacity, and all guests will need to pre-register.

Soft toys and costumes have been removed, and everything that has been touched must go in a “Touched Toy Bin” for disinfecting.

Once inside, groups will not be able to split up and masks are required of everyone over 2.



dditionally, the museum is only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays through the month of August.



Admission has been reduced to $6 and members continue to be free.