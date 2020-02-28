The Department of Enviromental Conservation to provide reusable bags for the poor

ELMIRA, NY – With New York’s ban on single-use plastic shopping bags going into effect on Sunday, a state agency is providing some free reusable bags to be given to the poor.

The Department of Environmental Conservation dropped off 500 of the bags today at the Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s headquarters in Elmira.

All told, it expects to deliver around 5 thousand to the Food Bank which serves a 6 county region.

The bags will be available to the organization’s 160 partner agencies, including CHOW for distribution through the network of food pantries.

CEO Natasha Thompson says it’s part of a broader partnership between the Food Bank and the DEC.

“Today, we’re here at the Food Bank with our partners at the DEC to announce various funding initiatives that the DEC has put into place. But, what’s really exciting to us is the donation of reusable bags that our food bank is slated to get,” says Thompson.

270,000 reusable bags are expected to be given to 9 regional food banks across the state.