The Crime Victims Assistance Center has put up pinwheels for National Child Abuse Prevention Month

BINGHAMTON, NY – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a local advocacy group is helping to raise awareness.

The Crime Victims Assistance Center placed 302 pinwheels on its front lawn on Robinson Street in Binghamton.

Each pinwheel represents one child abuse victim the Broome County Child Advocacy Center assisted in 2019.

The pinwheels are arranged to spell out the word ‘hope’ with a heart next to it, a fitting design in these trying times.

C-VAC encourages everyone during this month, and all year, to connect with families and ensure all the area’s children are safe from abuse and neglect.