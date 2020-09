JOHNSON CITY, NY – A Johnson City fitness center has had a positive case of the coronavirus.

The Broome County Health Department says someone who worked out at the Court Jester earlier this week has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person was lifting weights on Monday and Tuesday in the second floor strength training room.

Anyone who was also in that room on Monday from 11:45 to 2 or Tuesday from 12:20 to 2:50 is asked to self quarantine until September 14th or 15th respectively.